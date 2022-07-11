Shooting at party highlight's political tensions
Marcelo Arruda, a member of Brazil's left-wing Worker's Party, celebrated his 50th birthday with a politically-themed party over the weekend. Deadly gunfire erupted at the gathering in the southern Brazilian city of Foz de Iguaçu, claiming Arruda's life in an apparent clash over politics that has drawn the nation's attention.
The bloodshed underlines escalating tensions in Brazil as this fall's presidential elections approach, when former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will face off against brash incumbent rightwing president Jair Bolsonaro.
Arruda's birthday party was underway Saturday at a local sporting club when a prison guard named Jorge Guaranho arrived chanting Bolsonaro's name, CNN Brasil has reported.
Guaranho, an ardent Bolsonaro supporter, was asked to leave with his family -- but returned minutes later with a gun, Arruda's son Leonardo told CNN Brasil. Guaranho and Arruda, a member of the local security forces, exchanged fire.
Arruda, who was hit twice, has died from his injuries, according to Parana state civil police. Guaranho was also shot and is currently hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
Bolsonaro has long been accused of inciting hostility against the Workers' Party. During a campaign rally in Acre state in 2018, the then-presidential candidate infamously lifted a tripod and pretended it was a gun, saying: "Let's machine gun Acre´s Workers' Party supporters."
Cops: Robber goes on 7/11 shooting spree
LOS ANGELES — Two people were killed and three wounded in shootings before dawn Monday at four 7-Eleven stores in Southern California and authorities said they were seeking a lone gunman in at least three of the shootings.
The shootings appear to have occurred after robberies or attempted robberies at the four convenience stores on July 11, or 7/11 — a day when the national 7-Eleven brand is celebrating its 95th birthday by giving out free Slurpee drinks.
It wasn't immediately clear to investigators what prompted the shootings in the cities of Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra, or why the violence occurred on July 11.
The cases appeared strange, Railsback said, because criminals typically know that robberies at convenience stores rarely yield large amounts of money, especially during the overnight hours.
"If you go hit a liquor store or a 7-Eleven or a fast food place, you're not going to get a lot of cash out of it," he said. "It's kind of odd that they would do this."
Surveillance photos, posted to social media by Brea police, show a masked man wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood over his head. The sweatshirt had white lettering with green leaves on its front.
"We feel confident that it is the same suspect," Rodriguez said.
