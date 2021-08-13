More US cities requiring proof of vaccination
A rapidly growing number of places across the U.S. are requiring people to show proof they have been inoculated against COVID-19 to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant.
Following New York City’s lead, New Orleans and San Francisco will impose such rules at many businesses starting this week, while Los Angeles is looking into the idea.
On Friday, the Chicago school system, announced it will require all its teachers and other employees to be fully vaccinated by mid-October unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.
Los Angeles is considering a vaccine requirement at indoor businesses. Leaders there voted Wednesday to direct city attorneys to work out the details. Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.
Mass shooting in Britain leaves 5 dead
A 22-year-old gunman who posted YouTube videos filled with despair and self-loathing is suspected of killing five people, including his mother and a 3-year-old girl, in the first mass shooting in Britain in more than a decade, police said.
Thursday night’s shooting rampage in Plymouth stunned the country, which has some of the toughest gun laws in the world. Police confirmed that the suspect, Jake Davison, held a license for the gun used.
Police said Davison started firing his weapon around 6 p.m. local time inside a modest two-story brick home killing his mother, Maxine Davison, 51. Davison then ran outside then into a park where he shot six people, including the toddler and her father. Davison then shot himself, Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said at a news conference Friday.
—Complied from Tribune Wire Services
