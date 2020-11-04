NEW YORK — Federal health officials recently issued new rules that will enable large cruise ships to start sailing again in U.S. waters, but the industry doesn’t plan to take on passengers until early 2021.

Among the requirements spelled out on Oct. 30 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Ship owners must test all passengers and crew at the start and end of all voyages, which are limited to seven days.

In mid-March, the CDC ordered cruise ships to stop sailing to U.S. ports because several outbreaks convinced officials that the vessels were potential cauldrons of infection. The order was renewed a few times, with the latest renewal set to expire Saturday.

The new guidelines effectively bring the no-sail order to an end.

To resume carrying passengers, the companies have to demonstrate they have procedures for testing, quarantining and isolating passengers and crew. They will have to build test labs on all ships, and make their own arrangements to isolate or quarantine passengers on shore if needed. Before being allowed to sail, they will have to conduct mock voyages with volunteers playing passengers who get sick, the CDC said.

All of this will take time, possibly months, a CDC spokesperson said.

“This framework provides a pathway to resume safe and responsible sailing,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, the agency’s director, in a statement. “It will mitigate the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks on ships and prevent passengers and crew from seeding outbreaks at ports and in the communities where they live.”

The CDC developed the criteria with input from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, an agency spokesperson said.

The health agency said it could force limits on passenger capacity, but the framework doesn’t spell out specifics.

The original no-sail order was influenced by an outbreak on the Diamond Princess early this year, which resulted in more than 700 people testing positive and nine reported deaths. At least 159 were infected on the Grand Princess, including eight who died.

On March 13, the Cruise Line International Association — a trade group — announced its members would voluntarily suspend operations. But at least 19 outbreaks were identified on cruise ships between mid-March and mid-April, the new CDC order noted.

The CDC document is “an important step toward returning our ships to service from U.S. ports,” said Kelly Craighead, the trade group’s president.

However, the U.S. cruise lines have canceled sailings through at least the end of the year because of new safety guidelines that technically lifted a ban on sailings to and from domestic ports. But it raised concerns about the safety of resuming sailings while cases of Covid-19 increase around the globe.

Cruises worldwide were essentially halted in March following the outbreak of the disease. U.S. cruise lines had been set to resume sailings as of Dec. 1.

The Cruise Lines International Association issued a statement on Monday that they will work with the CDC to resume sailings as soon as possible.

“Our members are 100% committed to helping to protect the health of our guests, our crew and the communities we serve, and are prepared to implement multiple layers of protocols informed by the latest scientific and medical knowledge,” its statement read.

“We will continue to evolve our approach as circumstances evolve. The economic consequences of the ongoing suspension of service are felt in communities across the United States and with hundreds of thousands of jobs at stake, we are committed to resume sailing in a responsible manner that keeps public health in the forefront,” the group said.

The companies include Carnival Corp., which sails under the brands Carnival Cruise Lines, Cunard North America, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn; Royal Caribbean Group, which sails under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea and Azamara brands; and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which sails under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.