DALLAS — Airlines are piling up billions of dollars in additional losses as the pandemic chokes off air travel, but a recent uptick in passengers, however modest, has provided some hope.

American Airlines on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 billion and Southwest Airlines lost $1.16 billion in the third quarter, typically a very strong period of air travel that includes most of the summer vacation season. Revenue plunged at both airlines.

Combined with earlier losses reported by Delta and United, the four largest U.S. airlines have lost at least $10 billion in each of the last two quarters. It’s an unprecedented nosedive that has caused the once highly profitable airlines to forage for billions of dollars in government aid and private borrowing to hang on until more travelers return.

The airlines, however, are offering upbeat forecasts about Thanksgiving and Christmas travel, even as many states report an increase in confirmed virus cases. Southwest feels confident enough that it will stop blocking middle seats on its planes Dec. 1. Delta plans to stop blocking seats in the first half of next year. American and United have long tried to fill every seat.

Southwest and Delta are among a handful of airlines still limiting capacity to reassure passengers who are nervous about packed planes during a pandemic.

Air travel in the U.S. has recovered slowly in recent months, topping 1 million daily passengers on Sunday for the first time since March. However, air travel in October is still down 65% from a year ago. Business travelers, who fly more often and pay higher fares, are still mostly absent.

Southwest President Tom Nealon said that a recent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases doesn’t seem to be hurting holiday bookings. That’s a sharp contrast to July, when a spike in the virus across the Sun Belt choked off a rise in travel.

The airlines are slashing costs to survive on a fraction of their usual revenue. They have cut workforces by convincing thousands of employees to leave — and in the case of American and United, furloughing 32,000 workers between them this month. The airlines are still hoping for another $25 billion from Congress and the White House that American said would allow it to recall furloughed employees.