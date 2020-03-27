BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Haiti is the only Caribbean Community country included in a humanitarian response plan launched by the United Nations on Wednesday as part of a global approach to fight the novel coronavirus disease.
The U.N. said the $2 million COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan is intended to help vulnerable countries fight the respiratory virus now, or millions will be at risk if the disease is left unchecked.
The U.N. launched the plan to fight COVID-19 in 51 countries across South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Haiti has so far recorded seven cases of the virus, which has struck several other Caricom nations.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the virus is arriving in countries already in the midst of humanitarian crises caused by conflicts, natural disasters, and climate change.
“The world is only as strong as our weakest health system. If we do not act decisively now, I fear the virus will establish a foothold in the most fragile countries, leaving the whole world vulnerable as it continues to circle the planet, paying no mind to borders. This is the moment to step up for the vulnerable,” Guterres said.
As of March 26, COVID-19 has killed more than 16,000 people worldwide withabout 500,000 reported cases.
The U.N. response plan will deliver essential laboratory equipment to test for the virus, and medical supplies to treat people as well as install hand-washing stations in camps and settlements. It will also allow for the launch of public information campaigns and establish air bridges and hubs across Africa, Asia, and Latin America to move humanitarian workers and supplies to where they are needed most.
To kick-start the response plan, the U.N.’s Central Emergency Response Fund received an additional $60 million to bring its humanitarian action fund during the pandemic to $75 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.