ATLANTA — Tyler Perry enjoys how people sometimes explain his success.

“I love when people say you come from ‘humble beginnings,’ “ he recently told Forbes. “[It] means you were poor as hell.”

Things have certainly changed.

Raised in poverty in New Orleans, Perry dropped out of high school and went through a period of homelessness as he struggled as a playwright.

Those plays turned him into a star and launched a career that would eventually lead him to become a media mogul and first African American to independently own a studio.

“Ownership changes everything,” he told Forbes.

One of the things it changed is his bank account.

Forbes has added Perry to its list of billionaires and estimates that he has earned “more than $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005.”

According to Forbes, Perry paid $30 million for the studio property in Atlanta in 2015 and spent $250 million building the studio operation there.

He relishes being a Black man with a studio on the grounds of Fort McPherson, which had been a Confederate military stronghold. It could become a popular tourist site on top of places such as the Georgia Aquarium, Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park and the Coca-Cola Museum.

His studio is by far the largest in Georgia and in terms of acreage, bigger than any of the studios in Los Angeles.

Besides his 12 sound stages, he’ll be able to show off back lots featuring retail shops, a baseball field, a jail, a trailer park, a four-sided mansion and a duplicate White House.

That studio is also helping to increase his wealth.

“I own the lights. I own the sets,” he told Forbes. “So that’s where the difference is. Because I own everything, my returns are higher.”