Suspect who shot a father walking with his infant son on May 12. Suspect fired six rounds from a semi-automatic weapon in the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue. Please call police with information at 215-686-8271. —Photo courtesy phillypolice.com
A Latino man in his 30's was shot once in the head at Germantown Avenue and Butler Street, Friday morning at 2:18 am, according to Police Officer Eric McLaurin, from Philadelphia Police Public Affairs. The man was pronounced dead on the scene a few moments later at 2:34 a.m. by medical personnel. A male suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered.
The shooting was the second shooting in a week in the vicinity of the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue — not far from Butler Street. The neighborhood is home to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, East Bethel Baptist Church, and the old Philadelphia Gas Works, and is a popular business corridor during the day .
On a sunny day, there are people walking in and out of the Crown Chicken, ordering banana pudding, checking out cellphone options at the Cricket, or going to the Dollar Store on a side street. But at night, it has been a dangerous area, lately.
It is also where a 32-year-old father was shot four times in the leg on May 12 while taking a nighttime stroll with his infant son.
The PPD and the Shooting Investigation Group released a video of the suspect Thursday. A Black male is seen exchanging words with the father in front of 3707 Germantown Avenue. The suspect then fires six rounds from a semi-automatic firearm. The father was listed in critical condition in the hospital; the newborn was unharmed.
According to a statement from the Philadelphia Police, the suspect is a Black male with a full-beard and a medium build, and had on a dark baseball cap, gray hoodie with a large front logo and gray pants.
"When I was young, women and children were off limits — now they're shooting at and near children," said Alonzo Jones, who was shopping in the area the Friday morning after the shooting near Butler. "People don't see and don't tell. But it's not snitching if you're not in the game," he said.
"I grew up around here and you're alright if you keep to yourself," said Eric Dikes. "It was probably drug-related."
"I live right down the street and my mom tells me to be careful everyday before I leave the house," said student, Nevayah Knox who is just 15, but will be 16 soon .
There was also a cluster of shootings and carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia in the past week. Police are looking for tips and information on a series of incidents near a a 24-hour Bank of America ATM in the 6400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard. There were three incidents in one week near the Roosevelt Plaza Shopping Center, police says.
At 9 p.m. last Wednesday, a man was shot in the chest after using the ATM and was in critical condition in the hospital. The apparent motive was robbery, said Police Public Affairs Spokesperson Miguel Torres. There were no suspects.
Last Tuesday, in the same area, a 43-year-old man's gold-colored Toyota was stolen, and just prior, a 20-year-old man had his credit cards, money and car stolen.
