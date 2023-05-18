germantown shooting

Suspect who shot a father walking with his infant son on May 12. Suspect fired six rounds from a semi-automatic weapon in the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue. Please call police with information at 215-686-8271. —Photo courtesy phillypolice.com

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

A Latino man in his 30's was shot once in the head at Germantown Avenue and Butler Street, Friday morning at 2:18 am, according to Police Officer Eric McLaurin, from Philadelphia Police Public Affairs.  The man was pronounced dead on the scene a few moments later at 2:34 a.m. by medical personnel. A male suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered. 

The shooting was the second shooting in a week in the vicinity of the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue — not far from Butler Street. The neighborhood is home to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, East Bethel Baptist Church, and the old Philadelphia Gas Works, and is a popular business corridor during the day . 

