Three double-shootings in the space of one night left two people dead and four injured. A 4-year-old girl was the youngest victim and a 74-year-old man was the oldest in Philadelphia-area gun violence incidents this week.

A 4-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Wednesday at 9:34 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Clementine Street. The second victim in the shooting was a 24-year-old man who was shot in the left calf and back, according to Philadelphia Police Public Affairs Officer Miguel Torres. Both victims were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children by private vehicle and were placed in stable condition.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.