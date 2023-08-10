Three double-shootings in the space of one night left two people dead and four injured. A 4-year-old girl was the youngest victim and a 74-year-old man was the oldest in Philadelphia-area gun violence incidents this week.
A 4-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Wednesday at 9:34 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Clementine Street. The second victim in the shooting was a 24-year-old man who was shot in the left calf and back, according to Philadelphia Police Public Affairs Officer Miguel Torres. Both victims were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children by private vehicle and were placed in stable condition.
Also on Wednesday, 74-year-old Wallace Weaver died in a barrage of gunfire outside his door in the 2600 block of West Arizona Avenue. The incident occurred at 4:53 p.m. A 31-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to the right ear, and was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. No arrests were made and no guns were recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detective Division.
The third double-shooting occurred Wednesday at 11:41 p.m. at Tioga and Water Street. A 40-year-old Black man was rushed to Temple University Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. A 44-year-old man was shot in the right arm and in the chest. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead Thursday morning at 1:55 a.m. The shooting remains under police investigation.
On the same day, a 52-year-old man was stabbed in the right shoulder and left hand near 7300 Elwood Avenue. The incident is under police investigation.
A second stabbing took place in the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue at 11:20 a.m. Thursday. A 29-year-old man was stabbed once in the upper right arm, once in the upper left arm, and once in the back and lower, right leg. He is recovering at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
And earlier in the week, a 33-year-old man was shot once in the left hand near the 100 block of East Fisher Avenue. The victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and was listed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered.
