Kingsessing shooting victim Joseph Wamah, Jr. was killed nearly two days before his body was discovered by relatives and about 44 hours before the start of the mass shooting on July 3.
It was previously believed that Wamah was the final victim in the shooting right before Kimbrady Carriker was arrested for murdering a total of five people — and injuring four more — in the 5600 block of Chester Avenue on July 4.
Wamah was the fraternal twin brother of Josephine Wamah and the brother of Jasmine Wamah. They described him as an amazing artist who could capture every detail of anyone’s face with just a pencil and paper. The 31-year-old was a Chestnut Hill College graduate who was “way past [Vincent] van Gogh,” said Josephine.
“He will be truly missed and we are so sorry for his loss,” said Hafsah Abdul-Malik, a representative from Chestnut Hill College. Wamah was also associated with International Christian High School on 5500 Tabor Rd.
A forensic examination by the medical examiner’s office estimates that Wamah was shot and killed at about 12:30 a.m. on July 2 rather than July 4, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.
D.A. Larry Krasner said, “the investigation of this horrifying tragedy is active, ongoing anad will continue throughout the course of our prosecution of this defendant.”
“The grieving family of the deceased has been briefed on this new information, as I cannot express enough the sorrow I feel — and that surely all the officers and detectives working on this investigation must feel — that these developments may be confusing and re-traumatizing for Mr. Wamah’s loved ones.”
Last Wednesday, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office charged Carriker with five counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. He is currently being held without bail. The new development in the case “has not changed the number or type of charges we have filed against defendant Carriker...”
“I want to thank PPD Homicide, particularly the detectives and personnel who have worked day and night on this investigation, for the professionalism and dedication they have poured into finding the truth in this case,” added Krasner.
