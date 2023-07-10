Philadelphia July3 Mass Shooting

This July 29, 2012, photo provided by Terrance Harden shows Joseph Wamah Jr. — Terrance Harden via TheAssociated Press

 Terrance Harden

Kingsessing shooting victim Joseph Wamah, Jr. was killed nearly two days before his body was discovered by relatives and about 44 hours before the start of the mass shooting on July 3.

It was previously believed that Wamah was the final victim in the shooting right before Kimbrady Carriker was arrested for murdering a total of five people — and injuring four more — in the 5600 block of Chester Avenue on July 4.

