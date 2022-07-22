It was 90 years ago in October of 1932 that the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male” was implemented by the U.S. Public Health Service (PHS) at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama.
And on July 25, it will be exactly 50 years ago to the very day that this wicked experiment was finally exposed. And thanks to Allen Hornblum, we know a lot about this experiment and even more about how it relates to Philadelphia.
Based on my work as a criminal defense attorney for more than 25 years and as a staffer at the Prisoners' Rights Council when I was a college student, I view Hornblum as the foremost analyst of medical experimentation on inmates in Philadelphia jails and prisons. He's a former criminal justice official and college professor as well as the author of eight books including “Acres of Skin” in 1998 and “Sentenced to Science” in 2007, both about human experiments at Holmesburg Prison.
When I interviewed him on July 21, he (as an enlightened white man) described the Tuskegee Study as “the most infamous piece of racist medical research in American history” and “the cavalier and racist use of impoverished [Black] sharecroppers as human guinea pigs.”
This inhuman study – which was designed to last for six month – initially included 600 Black men in rural Macon County, 399 with syphilis and 201 without. By the time this wicked experiment ended 40 years later in 1972 as many as 128 of the 399 had died of syphilitic complications.
But it's worse than that. Forty wives were infected. And 19 infants were born with congenital syphilis.
And, believe it or not, it's actually even worse than that. Because penicillin had become available in the military during World War II (1939-1945), induction centers ordered treatment for 250 of those diseased Tuskegee victims who had been drafted. And, because it became widely available to civilians in 1947, which was 15 years after the wicked experiment began, everyone in the country with syphilis could be cured immediately. But PHS used its political influence to maliciously block access to treatment for any of the 250 drafted Tuskegee men.
And as late as 1969, PHS got the prestigious American Medical Association to support this depraved experiment.
By the way, just in case you don't already know, here's what that vicious disease did and does – if left untreated – to human beings regardless of race: It caused and causes blindness. And deafness. And heart disease. And bone deformity. And dental disfigurement. And central nervous system deterioration. And excruciating death that resulted in up to 58% of untreated syphilis cases throughout America.
The purpose of the study was to monitor the natural progress of untreated syphilis. In other words, it was to watch Black “lab rats”– I mean Black men, women and children – suffer and die.
The American Journal of Public Health in 2008 described it as “arguably the most infamous biomedical research study in U.S. history.” And in his book, “Bad Blood: The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment,” award-winning author James H. Jones, wrote, “[It's] the longest non-therapeutic experiment on human beings in medical history.”
The PHS reeled the unknowing Tuskegee victims in by flooding the county with fliers offering “Special Free Treatment” to cure “bad blood,” which was a colloquialism the poverty-stricken and barely literate residents used to describe all types of general ailments they didn't understand. They were tricked into signing complex medical forms without any informed consent whatsoever. And they received no real benefits whatsoever, with the exception of “free burial insurance.” But they had to unknowingly sign forms agreeing to a specific type of autopsy before that coverage kicked in.
The study's physicians and laboratory clinicians reasoned that they were not really harming these Black subjects because they were unlikely to get medical treatment anyway due to their destitution and also because they were purportedly too ignorant to reduce their behavior anyway due to their inherent and supposed excessive sex drive. Can you believe the racist PHS would take that position? Yes. I can.
The major bad guys in this sick and twisted medical conspiracy were Thomas Parran Jr. and Taliafero Clark.
Hornblum notes that Parran was the study's conceptual originator and Clark was the implementer and chief administrator of the Macon County research project.
As the New York Health Commissioner and ex-head of PHS's Venereal Disease Division, Parran personally selected Black, southern, impoverished, unschooled Macon County residents, proclaiming, “If one wished to study the natural history of syphilis in the Negro race 'uninfluenced' by treatment, this county would be an ideal location for such a study.”
Clark, a member of PHS's Venereal Disease Division (VDD) who led the study committee in 1932 at the national headquarter in Washington, D.C., said he envisioned a program that would observe but not treat cases of syphilis “in a group of Black men for six-to-nine months.”
As barbarically racist as this entire four-decade episode was, it wasn't just hateful white devils who made it happen. It was also traitorous Black demons who participated. Dr. Eugene Dibble Jr., chief of the John Andrew Hospital at Tuskegee Institute, Dr. Robert Moton, president of Tuskegee Institute, and Eunice Rivers, the supervising nurse who trained at Tuskegee Institute and worked at its John Andrews Hospital, were the wealthy educated Black faces of white “supremacy” who were paid and rewarded to fool the poor uneducated Black victims into trusting the process.
If it hadn't been for Peter Buxtun, a white 27-year-old epidemiologist and social worker hired by PHS in 1965 to interview patients with sexually transmitted diseases, no one would have ever known about this horror. A year after he was employed there, he filed an internal complaint on ethical grounds. When that complaint was denied, he refiled in 1968.
And when that one was rejected, he leaked the story to his good friend journalist Edith Lederer (who would later become a preeminent war correspondent). After she relayed the information to her editors at The Associated Press, they assigned Jean Heller, a white 23-year-old reporter at The Washington Star, to write about it.
Heller's article, a front page story published precisely 50 years ago on July 25, 1972, was so explosive that The New York Times and other major newspapers republished it the next day. From there, it went viral.
As a result of the widespread public outcry and outrage, the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male,” which started in mid-October 1932, ended in November 1972.
The last male victim died in 2004. The last widow victim died in 2009. Twelve adult offspring are still alive and receiving constant medical treatment.
A class action lawsuit, filed in 1973 by the ever-vigilant NAACP, resulted in a $10 million settlement, which is worth about $67 million in 2022 dollars. But that's not enough. Not nearly enough. How much are blindness, deafness, heart disease, bone deformity, dental disfigurement, central nervous system deterioration, excruciating death and hellish racism worth? I'm not sure. But I am sure that whatever it is, it must be part of a full health, education, housing, business start-ups and land reparations package for all Black folks in America.
In conclusion, as profoundly stated by Hornblum:
“The Tuskegee Syphilis Study and Holmesburg Prison medical experiments are one and the same – the best of us using the least of us for dangerous scientific research. Like in Tuskegee, the Holmesburg experiments were perpetrated by prestigious physicians such as Dr. Albert M. Kligman and elite academic institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania and exposed thousands of incarcerated African-Americans to an array of dangerous substances including dioxin, radioactive isotopes and chemical warfare agents. Sadly, no one in the medical community in either Tuskegee or Philadelphia spoke up against the unethical and dangerous experiments.”
