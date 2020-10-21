Tumar Alexander has accepted Mayor Jim Kenney's offer to become Philadelphia's managing director after serving in an interim role since September.

Alexander, 45, replaces Brian Abernathy, who stepped down after protesters called for his resignation. When members of Kenney’s inner circle wanted the mayor to make a change, Abernathy resigned.

Alexander will be the third managing director, following Mike DiBerardinis, who resigned in January 2019, and Abernathy.

"I wouldn't say I turned it down," Alexander said. "I will say I had apprehensions about taking the post I've been around government for 18 years, worked with a number managing directors, I know more than most what that job entails in terms of work product, and stress, and the countless hours that you put into this job in a normal situation. That doesn't take into account the pandemic situation, the racial environment, civil justice environment that we're in now.

"I never said no. I've always told the mayor that I would serve him in any way he saw fit. Let me consider it," he said.

Alexander, said many people came up to him in support, which helped make his decision easier. His first move was naming Vanessa Garrett Harley, who was deputy managing director for public safety and criminal justice, as first deputy managing director.

City Council President Darrell L. Clarke (D-5) was pleased with appointment of Alexander.

"We’re very proud to see Tumar Alexander appointed as managing director of Philadelphia," Clarke said in a prepared statement. "I’ve watched him grow up as a native of North Philadelphia, and progress through a series of city government positions.

"Tumar knows the city, he knows the municipal workforce, and he knows our residents," he added. "I can’t think of a more experienced, qualified individual to serve Philadelphia in this important role.”

In a related announcement, the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Free Library of Philadelphia will now report to the Office of Children and Families, which is run by Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa. In the past, those agencies were overseen by the managing director’s office.

Alexander is a product of the Richard Allen Homes public housing project as well as a graduate of William Penn High School and Pennsylvania State University. He rose from being a campaign volunteer for former Mayor John F. Street to chief of staff in the managing director’s office during the Street administration.

In 2003, Alexander was reportedly involved in an election-season confrontation with the landlord of the North Philadelphia campaign office for Street’s Republican challenger, Sam Katz. Alexander and Sharif Street, the then-mayor’s son and now a state senator, exchanged words with the landlord. Hours later an unlit Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window at the office. While no one was arrested in connection with the incident, Alexander was charged with making terroristic threats. He entered a program for first-time offenders and received six months' probation. He was also suspended without pay from his city job for a week. "People make mistakes," Alexander said. "You learn from them. You don't make the same mistakes again."