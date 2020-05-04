In these uncertain times when children of all ages, even those with strong parental support, are struggling with new and unsettling challenges, can you imagine what it’s like to be 19 without a family?
That’s where James, who just celebrated that milestone birthday, finds himself--still yearning and hoping for the family that will enjoy his fun-loving disposition and support his determination to learn and fulfill his potential.
James is not able to communicate verbally, but does not let his inability to speak get in his way. He carries on an animated conversation, skillfully using a combination of sign language and hand gestures—pointing, reaching, touching—to convey his thoughts and feelings.
His “electric” smile reflects a sweet, outgoing personality and his obvious joy at being with others. He doesn’t mind being the center of attention and is proud of the living skills he has learned. He is able to identify colors, days of the week, shapes and seasons. When meeting someone new, he quickly demonstrates his latest achievements — sorting and packaging items, loading a dishwasher and unpacking groceries. No one has to tell him to make his bed or hang up his clothes. He is so pleased that he can now do those chores expertly.
When the weather permits, James loves being outdoors, especially at an arcade or a playground where swings are his favorite activity. He’s learned to swim and enjoys being in the water. Indoors, he turns to puzzles and molding playdoh.
“It’s a pleasure to be around James,” says his social worker. “He is sweet and loving, always smiling with a warmth and affection that are contagious.
“He needs a family that is stable, supportive, compassionate and encouraging, one that can give him the unconditional love he needs and deserves to build his skills and reach his potential. That family will be rewarded with a child who is good-natured, intent on learning and brightens a room with his smile.”
For more information about James, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@dopt.org or (267) 443-1872. Or go online at adopt.org for answers to your adoption questions.
While our world is halted, children in foster care are still in need, and we want them to know they are not forgotten. The Adoption Center has set up an Emergency Fund to safely deliver care packages to the children in foster homes, group homes and residential treatment facilities. Please, if you are able, make a special donation by check to Adoption Center, 1500 Walnut St., #701, Philadelphia, PA, 19102, or through the Center’s website adopt.org. To learn more, contact Kim Kaschak at kkaschak@adopt.org
