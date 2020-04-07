If there’s anything you want to know about Saquon Barkley, just ask Nasir. He’ll tell you that his favorite football hero is a running back for The New York Giants, that he played college football at Penn State for three seasons and has a daughter named Jada Clare. Oh … and that he is 6 feet tall, totaled 5,557 all-purpose yards in his college career and sometimes wears glasses.
As you’ve probably guessed, 10-year-old Nasir is a football fan.
Basketball is not far behind. He loves learning details about the lives of the players, and is especially impressed when they have children.
That’s because, more than anything else he wants to be someone’s son.
He wants to be adopted by a single mom and maybe have a couple of older brothers and sisters — although being an only child would be all right too. A dog would be a bonus.
His second special dream is to be a professional athlete when he grows up. Meanwhile, he enjoys watching competitive games and talking about them with other sports lovers. He says he hopes to get close enough to some players to get their autographs and share them with friends.
But sports is not Nasir’s only interest. He listens to popular rap artists and writes rap music. Like many boys his age, he enjoys playing video games.
“Nasir’s biggest wish is to have a family that he can count on, one that would never give up on him, that would love him through his growing-up years, into his adulthood and beyond,” says his social worker.
He would do best in an urban setting where he could have access to a variety of after-school activities such as basketball, swimming and karate.
He wants to continue a relationship with his younger brother and hopes to nurture a connection that would last all their lives. “He’s a cool kid,” says his social worker, “and would make a family very happy.”
For information about adopting Nasir, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or call her at (267) 443-1872. To answer your adoption questions, go to the Center’s website www.adopt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.