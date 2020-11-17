Chrisean smiles with his eyes, those soft brown eyes that tell you that he wants to get to know you, that he wants to be your friend. At just 12 years old, he is eager to initiate conversations, even if you’re new in his life.

Chrisean is a terrific student, and he looks forward to math and science classes, especially because he likes completing experiments. It’s clear that he has artistic talent as well; during a Halloween visit to a pumpkin patch, he creatively and proudly decorated a plump, bright orange pumpkin.

His dream day would be filled with basketball activities; he’d like to play basketball, meet a player, and be able to visit a locker room. Chrisean was thrilled during a recent visit to 76ers headquarters where he had the chance to mingle with several players and even meet the team’s manager. It is not surprising that when he grows up, Chrisean wants to be a famous basketball player.

Chrisean would thrive as an only child or as the youngest child so that he could receive the encouragement and focus he deserves. “Chrisean has been in foster care almost his whole life,” says Cleo Crossley, his recruiter. “He really wants a family where he will be living forever, no more moving around, one with a mom and dad and hopefully a dog.” Chrisean is excited about the prospect of having a dog because “they are loyal to you and love you,” he says.

For more information about Chrisean, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. November is National Adoption Month, a time to celebrate all of the families who have grown through adoption and raise awareness of the 10,000 children in the region who are still looking for their families. To learn how you can help, visit www.adopt.org or email ac@adopt.org.