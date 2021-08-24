Extroverted Chaheem is a friendly and energetic 15-year-old. He loves to spend time using his imagination designing books and video games. He is eager to explain the designs he has done and happily goes into detail describing his art works – what the backstories are and who the characters represent. It is not a surprise that when he gets older, he’d love to work in video game design or be a YouTube creator.
Another way his love of creating is expressed is by building models out of LEGO bricks, details of which he is happy to share with others. Also, when he is playing video games, he prefers Minecraft and Roblox, which allow him to create new worlds and spaces to explore.
His dreams would include having every action figure, Spider-man web shooters and a dirt bike. He is not much into sports but does play basketball occasionally. He also enjoying watching videos of others playing video games.
Chaheem understands the importance of family and is eager to become part of a family through adoption. He’d prefer a two-parent household, and some older siblings would be good, as Chaheem would like older siblings to look up to and model after. He likes animals, especially bigger dogs, so pets in the home would be fine. For more information about Chaheem contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
