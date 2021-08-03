Altariq, 17, has a polite and caring nature. He’s eager to please everyone around him and is careful to use only the best manners when interacting with them. Very empathetic, Altariq is quick to ask how someone’s doing and encourage those who need some motivation.
In his free time, Altariq enjoys singing R&B songs, cooking, and knitting. He appreciates the therapeutic power of sewing and uses it do decompress after a long day. In school, he loves math, art, and gym and looks forward to college to pursue a career as a chef. He is an eager learner and active participant in all of his classes, and sincerely enjoys improving as a student and person.
A huge basketball fan, Altariq follows the New York Knicks. His favorite player is Julius Randle and was excited to recently receive his jersey as a gift. Altariq has expressed that a perfect day would include going to a Knicks game to see the players and fans, getting his jersey signed, and enjoying a great meal with his favorite people.
Altariq has expressed that he values his positive mindset and that he’s able to be a good person even through tough times. He likes to share this positivity with others, and he looks forward to bringing this energy to a forever family. He craves structure and would like both a mother and a father – he would also do well with siblings. Altariq hopes for a family who can understand and support him, even if he is struggling.
For more information about Altariq, email ac@adopt.org or call 215-735-9988. The Adoption
Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org
