James is a cheerful and lively boy who is quick to share smiles and giggles with everyone in the room. He’s very caring and affectionate, and those around him express that the room brightens whenever James walks in. It’s impossible to have a bad day when James is there to smile at you or make you laugh.

His happiness and excitement are truly contagious. James was recently featured on NBC in a Wednesday’s Child feature, and he was so delighted to give the crew a “day-in-the-life” tour of his school. He is very proud of the living skills he has learned, and even works in an administrative office during the day. All present were immediately affected by his joyful energy, and James didn’t mind being the center of attention in the slightest.

James would thrive in a two-parent home and does very well with one-on-one support and attention. While he prefers interacting with adults who can guide him, James also gets along well with other kids around his age. A family who can provide stability, support, and encouragement would allow James to flourish.

“It’s a pleasure to be around James,” says his recruiter. “He needs a family that is stable, supportive, compassionate, and encouraging one that can give him the unconditional love he needs and deserves to build his skills and reach his potential. That family will be rewarded with a child who is good-natured and intent on learning,”

For more information about James, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. November is National Adoption Month, a time to celebrate all of the families who have grown through adoption and raise awareness of the 10,000 children in the region who are still looking for their families. To learn how you can help, visit www.adopt.org or email ac@adopt.org.