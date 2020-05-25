Tuesday is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania.

Local elected officials, religious leaders and others are encouraging voters to stay at home and vote by mail in this primary election as part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All online applications must be completed and all paper applications must be submitted to the local elections office by 5 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Voters can apply for a mail-in ballots at www.VotesPA.com/MailBallot

Voters who receive mail-in ballots must complete them and send them to the county elections office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.

The City Commissioners are planning to dramatically reduce the number of polling places open for the primary election. Earlier this month, they voted to open only about 23% of the city's polling places (190 out of 831) on June 2; they are awaiting court approval for the plan.