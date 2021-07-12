North Philadelphia sprayground

There are several spraygrounds throughout Philadelphia. —Department of Parks and Recreation photo

If there is not an open pool near where you live, you can also visit one of the city's spraygrounds, which are open seven days a week.

48th & Woodland Playground

1414 S. 47th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19143

Athletic Recreation Center

1400 N. 26th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19121

Benson Park

1477 N. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19122

Carmella Playground

2100 Wakeling St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124

Clemente Playground

1800 Wallace St., Philadelphia, PA, 19130

DiSilvestro Playground

1701 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19145

Ferko Playground

1101 E. Cayuga St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124

Fishtown Recreation Center

1202-32 E. Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19125

Gambrel Playground

1900 Wakeling St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124

Granahan Playground

338-50 N. 65th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19151

Herron Playground

213 Reed St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147

Houston Playground

900 Grakyn Lane, Philadelphia, PA, 19128

Jose Manuel Collazo Park

130-60 W. Westmoreland St., Philadelphia, PA, 19140

Junod Recreation Center

12770 Dunksferry Road, Philadelphia, PA, 19154

Lower Mayfair Playground

3001 Robbins Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19135

Markward Playground

400-16 S. Taney St., Philadelphia, PA, 19146

Parkside Evans

5300 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19131

Rainbow de Colores Park

2326 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19133

Shissler Recreation Center

1800-56 Blair St., Philadelphia, PA, 19125

Stokley Recreation Center

3000 Edgemont St., Philadelphia, PA, 19134

Sturgis Playground

200-20 W. 65th Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19126

Thomas B. Smith Recreation Center

2100 S. 24th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19145

Venice Island Performing Arts and Recreation Center

1 Rector St., Philadelphia, PA, 19127

Waterview Recreation Center

5826 McMahon St., Philadelphia, PA, 19144

Wissinoming Park

5801 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19149

For other locations and things to do to stay cool this summer through Philadelphia's Department of Parks and Recreation, go to: www.phila.gov and look for Parks & Recreation finder.

