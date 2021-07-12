If there is not an open pool near where you live, you can also visit one of the city's spraygrounds, which are open seven days a week.
48th & Woodland Playground
1414 S. 47th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19143
Athletic Recreation Center
1400 N. 26th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19121
Benson Park
1477 N. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19122
Carmella Playground
2100 Wakeling St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124
Clemente Playground
1800 Wallace St., Philadelphia, PA, 19130
DiSilvestro Playground
1701 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19145
Ferko Playground
1101 E. Cayuga St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124
Fishtown Recreation Center
1202-32 E. Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19125
Gambrel Playground
1900 Wakeling St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124
Granahan Playground
338-50 N. 65th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19151
Herron Playground
213 Reed St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
Houston Playground
900 Grakyn Lane, Philadelphia, PA, 19128
Jose Manuel Collazo Park
130-60 W. Westmoreland St., Philadelphia, PA, 19140
Junod Recreation Center
12770 Dunksferry Road, Philadelphia, PA, 19154
Lower Mayfair Playground
3001 Robbins Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19135
Markward Playground
400-16 S. Taney St., Philadelphia, PA, 19146
Parkside Evans
5300 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19131
Rainbow de Colores Park
2326 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19133
Shissler Recreation Center
1800-56 Blair St., Philadelphia, PA, 19125
Stokley Recreation Center
3000 Edgemont St., Philadelphia, PA, 19134
Sturgis Playground
200-20 W. 65th Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19126
Thomas B. Smith Recreation Center
2100 S. 24th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19145
Venice Island Performing Arts and Recreation Center
1 Rector St., Philadelphia, PA, 19127
Waterview Recreation Center
5826 McMahon St., Philadelphia, PA, 19144
Wissinoming Park
5801 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19149
For other locations and things to do to stay cool this summer through Philadelphia's Department of Parks and Recreation, go to: www.phila.gov and look for Parks & Recreation finder.
