President Donald Trump has been increasingly engaged in the legal battles unfolding across the country over the issue of vote-by-mail, urging his political advisers to take an aggressive posture to counter Democratic lawsuits on the issue.
Trump met with his political aides last week at the White House about the legal efforts, a source familiar with the meeting said. The meeting came as the Republican National Committee has upped its initial spending of $10 million to $20 million to fight lawsuits brought by Democrats across the country over voting procedures.
The source said Trump has been particularly interested in combating ballot harvesting, which allows party officials and outside organizations to collect signed and sealed mail-in ballots, a practice legal in some states. He also has been pleased with the efforts being made to combat Democratic legal maneuvers, which include opposing a push by Democrats to eliminate ballot signature match requirements and to automatically mail ballots to all eligible voters, including inactive voters.
The RNC’s legal efforts are largely defensive in nature, but have dramatically ramped up in response to an increase in lawsuits by Democrats seeking to expand mail-in voting rules across the country in light of the coronavirus crisis. Republicans are involved in legal battles in 13 states across the country.
Experts say there is no evidence that mail-in voting benefits one party over the other. While Trump has claimed that mail-in voting will result in massive fraud, experts say voter fraud involving mail-in voting is still rare.
A majority of Americans favor changing election laws to allow everyone to vote by mail, according to an April NBC/Wall Street Journal poll, but Republicans are far less likely than Democrats to agree.
On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, announced that ballots will be mailed to all eligible voters in the state ahead of the November general election because of coronavirus. A source said that Republicans are actively examining their legal options, but it is unclear if they would have standing to stop the move.
On Saturday, despite his vocal opposition to mail-in voting, Trump was critical of expansions to in-person voting in a hotly contested California special election in the 25th Congressional District after Democratic U.S. Rep. Katie Hill resigned from her seat amid scandal. The Cook Political Report rates the race on Tuesday as a “Democratic Toss Up.”
Most of the district’s voters will vote by mail, but there are vote centers available throughout the district as well. Based on the mail-in ballots returned so far, Republicans believe they have the upper hand in the race, despite Trump’s claims that mail-in voting typically benefits Democrats.
Trump tweeted on Saturday: “CA25 is a Rigged Election. Trying to steal it from @MikeGarcia2020,” referring to Republican businessman Mike Garcia, who is competing against Christy Smith, a Democratic state assemblywoman, for the open seat.
The new voting location opened during the weekend in Lancaster, California, to rectify the absence of in-person voting locations in the city. Nearly a quarter of the city’s voters are black, and Democrats argued that the absence of polling locations in that part of the district disenfranchised voters of color.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.