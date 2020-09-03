ANDERSON, S.C. — Actor Chadwick Boseman’s life was honored and celebrated Thursday during a ceremony in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, where he gave residents a deep sense of pride, event organizers said.

“He was beloved here, the same way he was around the world,” city spokeswoman Beth Batson said Thursday.

Boseman, known for his role in “Black Panther” and many other films, died last Friday of colon cancer. He was 43.

Thursday night’s tribute included a viewing of “Black Panther” at an outdoor amphitheater where social distancing will be practiced.

Boseman was a playwright who acted and directed in theater before playing the Marvel Comics character T’Challa in “Black Panther,” which became one of the top-grossing films in history. He also had starring roles in the Jackie Robinson film “42″ and in “Get On Up,” which portrayed the life of singer James Brown.

Privately, he was also undergoing many surgeries and chemotherapy in his battle with colon cancer.

In Anderson, a city of about 28,000 people about 12 miles southwest of Greenville, “there’s deep sadness and grief, but it has a bounce out of it that is such inspiration,” Batson said. That’s because Boseman inspired so many people in the community, she said.

“It has been amazing to watch the grief, so to speak, blossom,” she said. “Now young people say ‘’what can I do, what can I be.’”

Former President Barack Obama saw that phenomenon first-hand in the White House.

“Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed,” Obama tweeted shortly after the actor’s death.

“To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years,” Obama wrote.

Thursday’s tribute was not a funeral, and members of Boseman’s immediate family did not plan to be in attendance, Boseman’s publicist, Nicki Fioravante, said in a statement.

“On behalf of the Boseman Family, we appreciate the community’s outpouring of love and admiration for Chadwick,” Fioravante said.

As his Hollywood career boomed, though, Boseman was battling colon cancer, his family said in a statement announcing his death last Friday. He’d been diagnosed at stage 3 in 2016 but never spoke publicly about it.

The cancer was there when his character T’Challa visited the ancestors’ “astral plane” in poignant scenes from the Oscar-nominated “Black Panther,” there when he first became a producer on the action thriller “21 Bridges,” and there last summer when he shot an adaptation of a play by his hero August Wilson. It was there when he played a radical Black leader — seen only in flashbacks and visions — whose death is mourned by Vietnam War comrades-in-arms in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.”

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said. “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, Fioravante told The Associated Press.

Boseman is survived by his wife and a parent and had no children, Fioravante said.

Born and raised in South Carolina, where he played Little League baseball and AAU basketball, Boseman graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C. He wrote plays, acted and directed in theater and had small roles in television before landing his breakthrough role.

His T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel cinematic universe in 2016′s “Captain America: Civil War,” and his “Wakanda forever” salute became a pop culture landmark after the release of “Black Panther” two years ago.

“I don’t think the world was ready for a ‘Black Panther’ movie before this moment. Socially and politically, it wasn’t ready for it,” he told AP at the time.

The film’s vision of Afrofuturism and the technologically advanced civilization of Wakanda resonated with audiences, some of whom wore African attire to showings and helped propel “Black Panther” to more than $1.3 billion in global box office. It is the only Marvel Studios film to receive a best picture Oscar nomination.

Asked about his own childhood heroes and icons, Boseman cited Black political leaders and musicians: Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Bob Marley, Public Enemy, A Tribe Called Quest and Prince.