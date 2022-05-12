The Pennsylvania primary will be held Tuesday, during which registered Republicans and Democrats will select their parties’ nominees for the general election that will be held in November.
Registered Philadelphia voters will select nominees for state offices and vote on four ballot questions. These are The Philadelphia Tribune's endorsements:
State senators
2nd District
Sen. Christine Tartaglione
4th District
Sen. Art Haywood
8th District
Sen. Anthony H. Williams
State representatives
10th District
Rep. Amen Brown
54th District
Rochelle Culbreath
186th District
Rep. Jordan Harris
188th District
Rick Krajewski
190th District
Bernard Williams
191st District
Rep. Joanna McClinton
195th District
Rep. Donna Bullock
198th District
Rep. Darisha Parker
200th District
Rep. Christopher Rabb
201st District
Rep. Stephen Kinsey
202nd District
Rep. Jared Solomon
203rd District
Anthony Bellmon
Ballot questions
Question 1: Yes
Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to revise the composition of the Zoning Board of Adjustment by increasing the number of mayoral appointees from five to seven; by requiring Council confirmation of the mayor’s appointments; and by specifying qualifications that appointees must possess, including a demonstrated sensitivity to community concerns regarding development and the protection of the character of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods?
This ballot question will increase the size of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, giving City Council power over who is on the board, and requiring specific qualifications from board members.
Question 2: Yes
Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to remove all gender-based references?
Question 3: Yes
Should the Educational Supplement to the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to remove all gender-based references?
Question 4: Yes
Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to establish the Fair Housing Commission as an independent commission to administer and enforce statutes and ordinances concerning unfair rental practices and certain other matters concerning the landlord and tenant relationship and to adjudicate disputes related to such matters?
The Fair Housing Commission is the official body where a tenant can bring a complaint against a landlord and get a binding result. This ballot question makes it so that the commission doesn't change easily or as the political leadership changes.
