Voting check mark

The Pennsylvania primary will be held Tuesday, during which registered Republicans and Democrats will select their parties’ nominees for the general election that will be held in November.

Registered Philadelphia voters will select nominees for state offices and vote on four ballot questions. These are The Philadelphia Tribune's endorsements:

State senators

2nd District

Sen. Christine Tartaglione

4th District

Sen. Art Haywood

8th District

Sen. Anthony H. Williams

State representatives

10th District

Rep. Amen Brown

54th District

Rochelle Culbreath

186th District

Rep. Jordan Harris

188th District

Rick Krajewski

190th District

Bernard Williams

191st District

Rep. Joanna McClinton

195th District

Rep. Donna Bullock

198th District

Rep. Darisha Parker

200th District

Rep. Christopher Rabb

201st District

Rep. Stephen Kinsey

202nd District

Rep. Jared Solomon

203rd District

Anthony Bellmon

Ballot questions

Question 1: Yes

Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to revise the composition of the Zoning Board of Adjustment by increasing the number of mayoral appointees from five to seven; by requiring Council confirmation of the mayor’s appointments; and by specifying qualifications that appointees must possess, including a demonstrated sensitivity to community concerns regarding development and the protection of the character of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods?

This ballot question will increase the size of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, giving City Council power over who is on the board, and requiring specific qualifications from board members.

Question 2: Yes

Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to remove all gender-based references?

Question 3: Yes

Should the Educational Supplement to the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to remove all gender-based references?

Question 4: Yes

Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to establish the Fair Housing Commission as an independent commission to administer and enforce statutes and ordinances concerning unfair rental practices and certain other matters concerning the landlord and tenant relationship and to adjudicate disputes related to such matters?

The Fair Housing Commission is the official body where a tenant can bring a complaint against a landlord and get a binding result. This ballot question makes it so that the commission doesn't change easily or as the political leadership changes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.