Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis is shown in January 2004, in Buckeye, Ariz. A trial began on Monday in a lawsuit challenging the quality of health care for the more than 27,000 people incarcerated in Arizona's state-run prisons. The trial was called after a 6-year-old settlement resolving the case was thrown out by a judge, who concluded the state showed little interest in making many of the improvements it promised under the deal. — AP Photo/Tom Hood