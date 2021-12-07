There’s no shortage of high-profile discussions focused on hot-button issues, throughout the halls of the state capitol. Lawmakers in both chambers have maintained busy calendars, as they were in session over several days in November, meaning there was a lot of debate and considerations given to new policy proposals.
Attention has been focused on the federal government’s approval of a new, trillion-dollar infrastructure funding plan. It’s of significance to note that the proposed plan gained notable bipartisan support – which is not something to gloss over. The plan, which has been lauded by the Biden Administration as a benefit for the country’s economy, includes clean drinking water dollars, highway infrastructure funds and monies dedicated to broadband development.
So, what does this mean for local communities throughout Pennsylvania? Recently, the Wolf Administration shared an overview of the funding breakdown and what it means for the Keystone State. Based on their reviews, Pennsylvania should receive billions in new funds over the next several years. The hard work will be determining how and where to invest these dollars.
With more federal funds coming to the commonwealth by way of infrastructure funds, Pennsylvania’s budget is in one of the strongest positions it’s been in the last 15 years. Last month, the state Department of Revenue reported that year-to-date General Fund revenue collections are more than $780 million above projections.
Add these with the $2.7 billion state Rainy Day Fund balance and the remaining $5 billion in federal COVID relief funds, and one could safely assume that revenue will be on track come budget season. This should be a welcomed change from the early years of the Wolf Administration’s tenure. Governor Wolf will still have his annual mid-year budget briefing this month, and that will provide a better picture of the state’s financial landscape for the upcoming year.
That’s an overview of incoming revenue projections, but where does that leave spending as lawmakers on one hand are looking at ways to invest funds but on the other, also considering ways to cut taxes? This month, Rep. Barb Gleim (R-Cumberland) joined the annual push to cut the state’s Corporate Net Income Tax (CNI) by introducing a plan to drop the rate from 9.99 percent to 4.99 percent. While Gleim’s effort with House Bill 2095 is not unique, it is among the more aggressive efforts in this space. This step offers a different approach to the state’s revenue surplus, as other lawmakers have looked to find new ways to spend the funds.
Tolling of bridges to generate revenue for transportation projects also continues to serve as a lightning rod for debate. While the Wolf Administration has maintained its focus on the plan to generate revenue for transportation projects some lawmakers are not in agreement with the move. The House recently approved legislation that would block the plan, and it will now go back to the Senate. It’s all but certain the governor will veto the bill in its current form, but it will not eliminate the debate between those for and against the concept. We’ll keep you posted on where this shakes out in the wash.
In other news around the capitol, the state’s lawmakers are demonstrating bi-partisan support for efforts to improve care for those living with mental health challenges. State Rep. Michael Schlossberg (D-Lehigh) has partnered with Republican colleagues, including Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster), to lead a package of bills aimed at preventing suicide and enhancing substance abuse care. Earlier this month, this package was approved by the state House and now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Finally, the race to become the Republican nominee for governor picked up a new contender in November Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Centre) officially announced his candidacy. Corman is among one of the biggest names in the race. Attorney General Josh Shapiro remains the only Democrat slated to run.
That’s a recap for what’s been happening in Harrisburg over the last few weeks. Triad Strategies believes in elevating diverse voices in decisions that matter. As the political landscape and policy issues are constantly changing, we think it’s important for people outside of the capital city to understand more about what’s happening, as impacts of any decisions made will be felt beyond Harrisburg. If you have any questions about any issues covered in our monthly columns, or if you just want to hear more about the latest chatter in Harrisburg, reach out to us!
