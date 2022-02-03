Passengers get a COVID-19 test at Heathrow Airport in London on 29, 2021. Airline and tourism groups are pushing to eliminate the U.S. government requirement that international travelers provide a negative test for COVID-19 before boarding a U.S.-bound plane. Airlines for America, a trade group for the nation’s biggest carriers, was circulating a letter Wednesday, among other travel associations to urge the Biden administration to end the testing requirement. — AP Photo/Frank Augstein