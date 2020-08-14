A TFT statement describes the project as “an opportunity for artists to not only collaborate, but to also spread the message of anti-racism through grass-roots arts initiatives that empower everyday people” in the midst of “social unrest and protest against police brutality, institutional racism, and a resurgence of the civil rights movement gaining global momentum.”

Inspired by the 15th Amendment, which gave Black people the right to vote, the project was initially planned as a live symphony performance with 100 musicians. Now, because of COVID-19, it is being repurposed into a “social distance symphony” (music video) for which artists can submit their original creations.

“Every year since 2013 we’ve been commemorating the Reconstruction Amendments — the 13th, 14th, and 15th. For the 15th Amendment, which gave men the right to vote regardless of whether or not they had been enslaved, or color, we wanted to commemorate all three of them and commit ourselves to the transformation of this country,” said Amanda Kemp, who founded TFT. “From (artists) making their submission and from us creating this collage of their submissions, we want people who viewed it to have a sense of connection and respect for people from their own racial group but also people from other racial groups.”

The video will feature different art forms that speak to social justice issues. TFT is accepting submissions until the end of the month, including dance, vocal and instrumental music, spoken word and visual arts.

“With the whole COVID experience, (we) said let’s at least try to capitalize on the ability to reach a lot of people via the internet. There’s a lot of creativity being pent up and unleashed,” said Michael T. Jamanis, a TFT artist and activist.

“That’s why the symphony itself is becoming this virtual creation project, more of like an imagination improvisation, free spirited expression. It went from a more structured town to town tour, to let’s throw all ourselves in the pot.”

The video release is tentatively set for Sept. 23, the day of the fall equinox and the birthday of John Coltrane, said Kemp.

“We want ... to present a vision for what America could be, it’s a vision rooted in Frederick Douglas, it’s a vision rooted in Cesar Chavez and Philip Delacruz. It’s a vision of us where all of our humanity is accepted and where our basic needs are met and where we can be creative with each other,” Kemp said. “If we’re going to transform America, we are going to need the creatives’ energy, wisdom and the ancestors of all the ethnic groups that we have in this country.”

Joshua Yoo, a TFT artist and activist, agreed, inviting more artists to participate and stating the importance of their community pushing for change.

“Please join Theatre for Transformation for its first Social Distance Symphony to build a community with artists from all around the world,” Yoo said. “During these times of social unrest and revolution, it’s essential for the artists of the time to speak and reflect on the way society is moving. We want to push positivity and change for the better by bringing together and amplifying melanated voices.”

Artists interested in submitting to the TFT social distance symphony are encouraged to follow the guidelines on the website.