MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — A hotly contested proposal to build a pipeline to take natural gas to customers in New York City and Long Island is back before New Jersey regulators.
WOklahoma-based Williams Cos. plans to spend $926 million on the project, saying that it is needed to ensure adequate heating and energy supplies to New York City and Long Island, and that it can be built safely with minimal environmental disruption.
But opponents say it is unneeded and will encourage the burning of fossil fuels at a time when climate change is causing serious harm.
Williams filed its latest application with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on Jan, 21, a filing made public Thursday by the state. It is at least the fourth time the Tulsa company has applied for permission to build the project, which includes more than 23 miles of pipeline through Raritan Bay into New York, and a compressor station to be built in Franklin Township in Somerset County, New Jersey.
The company withdrew its application twice before, and New Jersey regulators denied it once.
In submissions to New Jersey regulators, Williams said it had taken a number of steps to reduce the impact of the project on the environment, adding the project can be done safely.
Opponents say the project would stir up tons of highly polluted sediment and reverse decades of hard-won environmental improvements in Raritan Bay, which has been struggling with pollution.
The project also needs environmental approval from New York regulators, who rejected the plan in May but allowed the company to reapply. A decision on the New York water quality certificate is expected by May.
