Tracy Morgan honors a nurse who cared for him after his crash
NEW YORK — It’s been six years since Tracy Morgan was critically injured in a crash, but he has not forgotten a woman who helped care for him.
The “30 Rock” star honored Gina Domingo with the “Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing,” CNN affiliate WABC reported.
The nurse encouraged Morgan during his difficult recovery, he said.
“She said, ‘Everything’s gonna be alright,’” he said. “She would take me outside and read and let me be outside in the air. I was so angry, I was so scared.”
The comedic actor was critically hurt in a six-car pileup in June 2014 on the New Jersey Turnpike. Morgan’s longtime friend, comedian James McNair, was killed and other passengers were injured when a Walmart truck slammed into the group’s limo.
Domingo works in the brain trauma unit at Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, which tweeted pictures of Morgan presenting her with the award after his comedy show at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey.
The actor returned to the stage almost a year and a half after the accident and in 2015 talked to Complex magazine about his life.
“You’re never going to be normal after you go through something like that. You don’t die for a few weeks and then come back to normal, trust me,” he said at the time. “Something’s going to be missing, something’s going to be gained — you just got to live your life after that. But after surviving something like that, I’m probably never going to feel normal.”
Taraji P. Henson pays tribute to Katherine Johnson
LOS ANGELES — Katherine Johnson is being remembered by the woman who portrayed her in “Hidden Figures.”
Actress Taraji P. Henson paid tribute to Johnson, the NASA mathematician whose death at the age of 101 was announced on Monday.
Henson posted a black-and-white photo of Johnson on her verified Instagram account, writing in the caption, “Thank you QUEEN #KatherineJohnson for sharing your intelligence, poise, grace and beauty with the world!”
“Because of your hard work little girls everywhere can dream as big as the moon!!!,” Henson wrote. “Your legacy will live on forever and ever!!! You ran so we could fly!!!”
Johnson was part of a group of Black women working at NASA that played a crucial role in the early days of spaceflight.
Those women received recognition once the film “Hidden Figures” came out in limited release during the 2016 Christmas season before being widely released in 2017.
‘The Proud Family’ revived by Disney+
NEW YORK — “The Proud Family” and the Disney company are reuniting.
Disney+ on Thursday announced a revival of the beloved animated series that premiered more than 18 years go. The revival, called “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” is currently in production.
Executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who worked on the original Disney Channel series, will be returning for the new iteration.
“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us,” the pair said in a joint statement, via Disney.
The new show will, like the original, be centered on the story of a young woman named Penny Proud and the never-dull happenings of her family — parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings and grandma Suga Mama.
Much of the original voice cast will be reprising their roles, including Kyla Pratt (Penny), Tommy Davidson (Oscar), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy), and Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama).
Karen Malina White (Dijonay), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey) and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby) also will return.
Episodes of the original show are available for streaming on Disney+.
The company did not announce a target release date for the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.