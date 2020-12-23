There were a number of significant business developments that took place in Philadelphia throughout 2020. Here’s a look at some of the city's top business-related stories.

City Council passes bills to assist hospitality workers

Philadelphia’s hospitality industry has been among the hardest hit by the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, where employment is still down 38 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With that in mind, City Council unanimously passed the Black Workers Matter Economic Recovery Package ensuring that more than 12,000 hospitality sector workers can return to their jobs as their workplaces reopen.

The package of three bills would allow those workers to return to jobs where they have earned higher pay and benefits through seniority. It also prevents new contractors from replacing seasonal stadium and food service airport workers, and protects workers’ jobs if a hotel is sold or goes through foreclosure.

PREIT relinquishes primary control of Fashion District Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is ceding control of the Fashion District Philadelphia to its business partner Macerich Co., beginning Jan. 1.

Macerich Cos. will take over operations of the Center City-based mall, according to Securities and Exchange Commission documents filed by PREIT.

The arrangement was formed as part of PREIT amending its loans and credit agreements through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy from which it recently exited.

The Fashion District has been struggling since the coronavirus pandemic shut down malls and retail centers across the state.

Chamber launches jobs pipeline initiative

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia has launched an initiative to retrain workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic and automation, particularly Black and Brown people who have been disproportionately impacted.

The Philadelphia Skills Forward Initiative seeks to train more than 5,000 people within two years and connect them to jobs. The program will offer three learning tracks in areas with the most opportunity for employment in the region, such as entrepreneurship, health tech and administration and information technology.

Visit Philly spearheads effort to support growth of Black and brown businesses

Visit Philadelphia launched an initiative designed to support the economic growth of Black and brown-owned businesses during the holiday season.

The tourism marketing agency organization is using advertising, web and social media and public relations bring awareness to these small Philadelphia businesses, which are disproportionately at risk for closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative comes as Black-owned businesses have been almost twice as likely to fail as businesses overall during the pandemic, according to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The organization is promoting more than 130 Black and brown owned businesses featured in articles on visitphilly.com/buyblackandbrown.

Independence Blue Cross appoints first African American leader

Gregory E. Deavens was named the first African American president and CEO of Independence Blue Cross.

He succeeds civic leader Daniel J. Hilferty, who retires effective Dec. 31.

Deavens, who joined Independence as chief financial officer and treasurer in 2017, directs all financial functions for the company and its subsidiaries. In July, he was appointed board chairman of Hartford Healthcare, a large health system based in Connecticut.

Michael A. Rashid named Philadelphia’s new commerce director

Michael A. Rashid was appointed by Mayor Jim Kenney to lead Philadelphia’s Commerce Department.

He is the president of Michael A. Rashid Associates and former CEO of AmeriHealth Caritas.

Rashid, who began the role in November, is focusing on helping the city recover from the pandemic, strengthening the city’s minority-owned businesses and retail corridors, advocating for a minimum wage increase and bringing higher paying jobs to Philadelphia.

Temple University president announces plans to step down

Temple University President Richard M. Englert is planning to retire after a 45-year career with the institution.

He is stepping down from his post next year. Englert has agreed to remain as the university’s 11th president during the search for a successor.

Under Englert’s guidance, the university welcomed its largest and most academically qualified classes of new students, broke records for freshman applications and experienced growth as a premier research institution.

Health organizations partner to transform Mercy Catholic Medical Center-Mercy Philadelphia Hospital

Four health care organizations formed a coalition to transform Mercy Catholic Medical Center-Mercy Philadelphia Hospital into a campus focused on health equity for the surrounding West Philadelphia neighborhood.

The 157-bed hospital campus will be transformed by coalition partners including Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC), Penn Medicine, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic and Independence Blue Cross.

The partnership was formed after hospital owner Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic announced plans to end inpatient care at the site due to financial challenges.

Black-owned businesses targeted with racist threats

Back in September, at least 10 Black female-owned businesses throughout the city — including Harriett’s Bookshop, Marsh + Mane, The Sable Collective, Stripp’d Juice and Urban Karma — received threatening emails. The sender used racial slurs, threatened to sexually assault employees and burn down the businesses.

The leaders of five local chambers of commerce — the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, Independence Business Alliance, and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia — condemned the “reprehensible threats of violence.”