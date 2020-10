Between in-person and virtual classes, this year has been challenging.

Here are some top study apps and websites to help students stay on track and on top of their education.

Quizlet

First, think virtual flashcards. Quizlet's website says it uses scientific research on the best way to recall information.

You can make your own flashcards or browse through pre-made options.

You can also test yourself to check your progress.

There's both a website and an app.

Brainscape

Next, this one is similar to Quizlet. However, Brainscape's website says it's for serious learners.

Teachers and students can collaborate, build study tools and sync them together.

Brainly

Third, there's Brainly. This is a homework app that says its for students by students.

Users are able to post questions and get crowdsourced verified answers.

If you're stuck on something tough, this is the perfect app for you.

The app will provide a knowledge base for all 12 language versions that will allow students from around the world to receive the most proper information and help for the education system in their own countries.

Photomath

Fourth, there's Photomath. This app lets you scan a handwritten math problem and get the solution.

Not to cheat, but this is to get some extra help if you get stuck.

The app also lists instructions step by step.

This app is very popular, it's the #1 app in the IOS app store.

Chipper

Lastly, this app will help keep you organized.

Chipper calls itself a college daily planner and students from all ages can benefit.

There are features like a to-do list and reminders for homework and tests.

There's also a study timer!

Most of these features, you can access for free.