In this Aug. 8 file photo, fireworks illuminate over National Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo. When the Tokyo Olympics began during a worsening pandemic, the majority of the host nation was in opposition, with Emperor Naruhito dropping the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. But once the Games got underway and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes’ “medal rush,” many were won over. — AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File