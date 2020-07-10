I say” BlackLivesMatter!”

You say “BlackLives Matter!”

Together we say “BlackLivesMatter!”

“There comes a time when silence is betrayal.”

Seeing a grown man scream for his mother, beg and plead for his life... How can you silently stand by and stare?

I say “BlackLivesMatter!”

“When the color of your skin is seen as a weapon you will never be seen in this country as unarmed.”

We have been silent for too long and it’s time we make a stand with peace and harmony- not destruction and chaos. Our weapon of choice, is our voice!

I say “BlackLivesMatter!” “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

Everyday an innocent black child walks outside their home wondering “Am I next?”

I say “BlackLivesMatter!”

“Faith is taking the first step, even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

Every civil rights activist who witnessed this cold world before us walked so we could run. What will the story we write say?

I say “BlackLivesMatter!”

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

We are letting them tear us apart and that's showing the enemy that they will always dominate.

We need to get through this storm in unison and show them we are strong, we are powerful, and we are a united family!

I say “BlackLivesMatter!”

You say “BlackLivesMatter!”

Together we say “BlackLivesMatter!”