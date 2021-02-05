A major street called Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard runs through the predominantly Black northern part of Tulsa. At Greenwood Avenue, the street enters mostly-white south Tulsa, and its name changes to Cincinnati Avenue.
The massacre of 1921 still scars the city today. The physical signs of destruction have mostly been erased, but the systemic issues for Blacks living in Tulsa are deep.
Race relations today in Tulsa are labeled as "superficial" by Rev. Robert Turner, a 38-year-old Alabama native who is the pastor at Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tulsa. The historic church, founded in 1905, was a safe place for Blacks in Tulsa during the massacre. Survivors hid in the church basement for protection. The basement is one of the few surviving structures from 1921.
“The trauma from the race massacre is still present,” Turner said. “There’s a huge layer of distrust. A lot of Blacks don’t trust anything that’s driven or originated from whites.”
Turner said Blacks have been taught not to trust white people. Even when whites genuinely try to help, they can meet resistance because of the massacre's deep roots in the African-American community.
“Even the symbolic gestures like the naming of a street called Martin Luther King, that’s not sufficient,” Turner said. “Once MLK meets Archer, it turns into Cincinnati. Martin Luther King only goes to North Tulsa, the Black side of Tulsa. Martin Luther King, a freedom fighter, Nobel peace winner, has a holiday named after him, and he’s only good for [the Black side] of town?”
State Rep. Monroe Nichols (D-72) believes that there is room for reconciliation. But events like President Donald Trump's first campaign rally last summer, held in Tulsa the day after Juneteenth, show that the city is experiencing racism just like the rest of the nation.
“It’s 100 years of dabbling your toes into reconciliation as opposed to fully embracing that ideal in the way that we operate," he said. “We as a community are struggling with these relationships as it relates to fascism in no different way as we do as a country.”
Turner said the Tulsa Race Massacre was swiftly swept under the rug, and many survivors never spoke about the horrific events. “It was swept under the rug by whites who got away with murder as Blacks were too intimidated to talk about it because of fear of being killed. If they said anything about it, they would be killed or would become missing, ” he said.
Not until 2002 did schools in Tulsa begin teaching students about the massacre. Last year, the Oklahoma Department of Education finally developed a statewide curriculum and required that all schools teach students about the massacre.
“We knew it was a riot, but we didn't know anything about it," said former state Sen. Judy Eason McIntyre, a Tulsa native who spent her early years in segregated schools. "I never heard my parents talking about it. Never! Never! Not even teachers knew about it.”
McIntyre represented the 11th District, which included Greenwood, from 2002-2010. She learned about the massacre through Don Ross, a journalist, civil rights leader member of the Oklahoma House for 20 years.
If McIntyre had to grade the race relationships in Tulsa, she would give a C.
“There’s an undercurrent. People are much more respectful, people are aware, but it's so ingrained in the DNA, ” she said. “If you look at what's going on economically [in the area], it's dead. They killed it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.