“You have the right

to remain silent.”

Yet the color of your skin

gives me the right to use violence.

To those who remain silent,

but no longer quiet

when speaking about the riots.

You’re tired of hearing about systematic racism?

Tired of all the activism?

They’re tired of fighting for the right to be alive.

To those who remain silent,

There are children younger than five

being taught how to deal with the police.

Now tell me why can’t we even protest in peace?

Soldiers going against their own people,

trust me, it's getting brutal.

There should be no such thing as staying neutral.

To those who remain silent,

why are my brothers and sisters a target?

We’re all human and bleed the same regardless.

Wait, you don’t like being called out for your ignorance,

but you don’t do anything to make a difference.

Even after knowing the accused victims were innocent.

To those who remain silent,

Why is it that you have chosen

the side of the oppressor?

Hope, you take a step back for a moment,

so you can educate yourself, and we can come together.

Instead of fighting with us,

use your privilege and your voice to fight for us.

To those who remain silent,

I don’t understand how you’re not ashamed

when you decide to not fight for what’s right

because I’m young, yet heartbroken and enraged.

Let me ask you this:

How many more lives does it have to take?

How many more signs do we have to make?

So you can wake up and realize we need a change.

To those who remain silent,

this shouldn’t be Black vs. White in your eyes,

It should be everyone educating those who are racist.

Learn about what makes you uncomfortable and grow from it,

from these issues we must promise to no longer run.

Face both the good and bad in life because we don’t get another one.

Stop acting like the precincts don’t need improvement

and support the Black Lives Matter Movement.