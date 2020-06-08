For over 400 years African Americans have fought for equal access and opportunities. For 136 years, The Philadelphia Tribune continues to record and document that struggle. Over the past few weeks, we were again reminded that there is still much work to be done in this regard. We feel the pain of the community, because we are the community. We will continue to provide timely and compelling news that is informative and relevant to the African-American experience.

But we need your help. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution below or at www.phillytrib.com/contribute TODAY.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

The Philadelphia Tribune