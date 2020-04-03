Workers across the country are getting settled into their new home offices.
More than half the U.S. population has been ordered to stay at home, which means a lot of remote-work novices are trying to figure out the most efficient and comfortable way to work.
For some, that means spending a lot more time in their existing home office, while others are setting up shop at their kitchen table, couch or even using an ironing board as a standup desk.
And since there’s a good chance we won’t be returning to work for a while, it’s worth putting a little effort into making your space comfortable and conducive to getting the job done.
Find your space
While any flat surface could work as a desk, you want to look for a space that is somewhat secluded and quiet.
Look for spaces that offer easy access to outlets and good lighting. There’s bonus points if it’s by a window.
“A window not only for the light, but also fresh air,” said Kerrie Kelly, an interior designer and chair-elect for the American Society of Interior Designers. “When we are hunkered down in this way, we don’t realize how beneficial that vitamin D and fresh air truly is.”
In addition to a window, aim to have two sources of lighting, recommended Stephanie Kennedy, a national retail market manager with Room & Board.
“Overhead lighting and then a desk lamp to give you more direct light on your surface and keyboard,” she said. “It can be straining on your eyes to look at monitors all day, and if you don’t have the right light it causes more strain.”
Try and keep work materials organized to avoid having work seep everywhere into your home.
“You don’t want to drag work into the living room or other places you are trying to relax in,” said Kelly.
Get your body right
It doesn’t matter if you are sitting at a proper office desk or your makeshift office in the corner of your living room — how you sit and position your computer is important.
“If your body is aching at the end of day or hour, it is trying to tell you something,” said Kristianne Egbert, a certified professional ergonomist.
When choosing your work surface, look for one that is close to elbow height when you are seated. If the surface is too high, you can use a folded towel, blanket or pillow to increase your height.
And pay attention to how you sit.
Chair: If possible, sit in a chair over the more tempting couch or bed. Try to keep your thighs parallel to the floor and make sure your feet rest on the floor or some sort of footrest (a box is fine).
Elbows: Try and keep your elbows close to your side with your forearms parallel to the floor, creating a 90-degree angle between the upper arm and lower arm, Egbert said.
Get the right hardware
The position of your screen, keyboard and mouse are important.
If you’re using a PC, you want the monitor to be about an arm’s length away with the top third of the screen at eye level, according to Egbert. Laptop users should safely prop up the device so the screen is at eye level.
If possible, experts suggested using an external keyboard and mouse — that will allow you to prop up a laptop to eye-level.
You want your keyboard in front of you with the mouse next to it so your elbows are below your shoulders and your elbows are around 90 degrees, according to Ellen Kolber, corporate ergonomic consultant and hand therapist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.