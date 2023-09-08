Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting Thursday in Oskaloosa, Iowa. — AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

 Charlie Neibergall

Major Republican donors have questions for presidential candidate Tim Scott’s campaign about a potential political liability, according to reporting by Axios: He doesn’t have a wife. The U.S., after all, hasn’t had a single president in 139 years.

These concerns are irrational and unreasonable. It’s time for American voters — who are increasingly single — to stop judging politicians by their marital status.

Kara Alaimo is an associate professor of communication at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

