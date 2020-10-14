The Right Rev. Danial G. P. Gutiérrez XVI, Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania ordained the Rev. Darrell L. Tiller to the Sacred Order of Priests on Sunday at St. John’s at Diocesan Center in Norristown.

Tiller is the first African American male priest to be ordained in the Diocese of Pennsylvania in more than a decade. His home parish is the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, the first African American Episcopal parish in the nation, founded by Absalom Jones, the first Black priest to be ordained in the Episcopal Church in 1802. Tiller was ordained along with Yesenia “Jessie” Alejandra, the first Latina to be ordained in the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania. Tiller’s presenters were, the Very Rev. Martini Shaw, the Rev. Näzareno Javier, the Rev. Jordan Casson, the Rev. Maurice Dyer and Dr. Barbara D. Savage.

Tiller attended General Theological Seminary in New York City and the United Lutheran Seminary in Philadelphia, and received a Master of Divinity degree and a Diploma in Anglican Studies.