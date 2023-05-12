Nazeem Anthony Rains was a high school student at the Philadelphia Learning Academy-North in Hunting Park and recently celebrated his 17th birthday. He had his whole life ahead of him — but he was one of four kids shot Thursday night in a quadruple-shooting in Philadelphia’s Ogontz-section. The others survived, but Rains did not make it.
Rains died from a gunshot wound to the face around 6 p.m. at North 21st Street and Nedro Avenue, near Belfield Playground. A 16-year-old Black male suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, according to Philadelphia police. The youngest victim, a 7-year-old Black child, suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh, and a 15-year-old Black male suffered wounds to the head and back. Besides Rains, all of the other victims were listed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Olney.
The children were playing basketball at the recreation center, walking back from a water-run to the store, and one child was walking on the sidewalk nearby, when shots rang out.
Neighbors said they heard 10-15 shots fired. “At this point, it looks like one of the juveniles that was struck may have also been in possession of a firearm,” said Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford. He said one of the teens may have been targeted.
No weapons have been recovered, no arrests have been made, no motive has been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.
Yolanda Rains, grandmother of Nazeem , said on Twitter , that her heart was broken and that she would never be the same again.
Meanwhile in Philadelphia, three people were also shot in the city’s Frankford-section, on the 4800 block of Tackawana Street, Thursday night. A 56-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were rushed to Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds and are in stable condition. A 60-year-old woman who was shot in both legs is also in stable condition.
On Tuesday, a 2-year-old — just shy of his third birthday — was shot during a triple-shooting at Gratz and Dauphin Streets. The toddler, his mother, and another man were all injured when someone in a white car fired out of a car window at about 9:30 p.m.
