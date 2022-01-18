The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill on Oct. 17, 2021. Fanta Bility was an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on Aug. 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. — WHYY Photo/Daniella Heminghaus