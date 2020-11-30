The Rev. Vernal Sims, the Rev. Gregory Barber and the Rev. Brian Marshall were ordained as pastors during a ceremony at Bible Way Baptist Church on Nov. 22.

The pastoral ordination service was officiated by Rev. Lynn Bethea, associate pastor at Bible Way Baptist Church.

The Rev. Damone B. Jones Sr., senior pastor of Bible Way Baptist Church, preached the ordination service. Jones also convened the ordination service of the three former associate ministers that serve at Bible Way.

About a month earlier, Sims, Barber and Marshall were examined by an ordination council of local pastors that was led by Catechist the Rev. Antonio McAllister, senior pastor of Second Shiloh Baptist Church.

The council members included the Rev. Michael Robinson, senior pastor, Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church; the Rev. Robert Fontell, senior pastor, Calvary Christian Church; the Rev. Khalil Rogers, senior pastor, Peniel Baptist Church; the Rev. Joe Nock, senior pastor, Second Antioch Baptist Church and Bethea.

The three candidates were examined over several hours by the council. They were required to answer detailed questions on Biblical doctrines about Jesus Christ, God, Holy Spirit, Satan, Angels, Hell, End Times, Sin, Salvation, Baptism, Communion, Holy Bible and other doctrinal subjects. Sims, Barber and Marshall passed the oral exams.

Sims has been called to serve as the new senior pastor at Millcreek Baptist Church, 641 N. Preston St. Barber and Marshal will continue to serve in ministry at Bible Way Baptist Church.