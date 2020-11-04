Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt said Wednesday that it will take at least until Thursday morning for workers to wrap up counting the city’s mail ballots.

As of Wednesday, the city has received roughly 350,000 mail ballots. As of 4:30 a.m., about 40% of them had been counted.

The commissioners did not provide a more recent update to the tally.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday morning, Schmidt was unapologetic about the pace of the results.

“If you’re gonna get it right, and you’re gonna prevent problems which jeopardize voters’ votes, it’s more important to do it right than meet artificial deadlines,” he said. “We’re pushing out the results as quickly as we can. We’re not holding back.”

Schmidt’s prediction comes as the national spotlight shines ever brighter on battleground Pennsylvania, one of seven states that have yet to be called for President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Biden had 238 electoral college votes. Trump had 213. A total of 270 is needed to win the White House.

Thanks to a state Supreme Court decision, Pennsylvania counties must count any ballots that arrive between 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 — unless there’s an indication the vote was cast after Election Day.

City Commissioner Lisa Deeley could not say how many mail ballots the county received after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Asked about a timeline for getting everything counted, Deeley had a brisk response.

“We’ll be done as soon as we’re done,” she said.

The commissioners are expected to provide another update later on Thursday. Turnout statistics and other numbers are available at their website.

Pennsylvania’s expectedly slow vote count continued Wednesday, with about half of mail-in ballots still waiting to be tallied as of late morning.

State officials said the process was going as anticipated. And they reported no problems at the polls Tuesday

“It was incredibly smooth,” said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. “That’s a huge credit to all the election workers.”

The question now is when the state will finish tallying in-person and mail-in votes.

According to a New York Times analysis of the votes already recorded, it’s expected the race for Pennsylvania will be tight.

The Associated Press showed Trump with roughly a 9-point margin as of Wednesday at 11 a.m., but that accounted for just 64% of the estimated vote. Of the vote remaining, much is expected to have been done by mail — and, thus, heavily Democratic.

Boockvar acknowledged that some counties were uploading voter tallies to their own websites before sending those data files to the state — accounting for some discrepancies between local- and state-level reporting.

Gov. Tom Wolf said the relatively slow pace of the process was proof that Pennsylvania is taking the time to get its tally right.

“We may not know the results today, but the most important thing is that we have accurate results,” Wolf said.

“Make no mistake,” Wolf added. “Our democracy is being tested in this election.”