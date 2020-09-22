Sept. 22, 1950: Ralph J. Bunche won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work as a mediator in Palestine.

Sept. 22, 1960: The African nation of Mali declares independence.

Sept. 22, 1975: Assassination attempt on President Gerald Ford is foiled. FBI informant Sara Jane Moore’s attempt to assassinate the president in San Francisco failed due to a faulty gun and the efforts of ex-FBI agent Oliver Sipple who tackled her.

Sept. 22, 1976: Muhammad Ali, world heavyweight champion trains for his Sept. 28 title bout against Ken Norton in New York’s Yankee Stadium.

Sept. 24, 1789: U.S. Congress adopts the Judiciary Act of 1789. The act was passed by the first Congress of the United States. It created the U.S. federal judiciary including the Supreme Court.

Sept. 25, 1935: Joe Louis becomes the first Black boxer to draw a million-dollar gate.

Sept. 25, 1861: Secretary of Navy authorized enlistment of slaves as Union sailors.

Sept. 27, 1964: The Warren Commission released its report with their official conclusions on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. “Lee Harvey Oswald, hostile to his world and hungry for fame, assassinated President John F. Kennedy and shot his way to infamy without the help of any conspiracy.”