A passenger waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Feb. 18, 2021. Many airlines, including Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines, have resumed full beverage, alcohol and in-flight meal services since cutting refreshments early on in the pandemic. Alcohol, specifically, probably was axed to cut costs and to protect flight attendants and passengers from unruly flyers and COVID-19. — AP Photo/Charlie Riedel