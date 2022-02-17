Here are five wines that cut through the usual marketing noise to present us only the essential information. No chateaus or domaines, no drawings of villas or palaces to evoke a bygone life of largesse. Just the name of the winemaker, the region and grapes, information on responsible farming and suggestions for food pairings. No pretense, in other words, just a down-to-earth invitation to enjoy some wine.
- - -
GREAT VALUE
Obvious Wines No. 1 Dark and Bold Red Blend 2017
2 1/2 stars (Excellent/Extraordinary)
Paso Robles, Calif., $15
Obvious Wines is another line that tries to cut through the fluff of winemaking and tell us the essentials. Like "Dark and Bold" for this savory red blend from Paso Robles in California's Central Coast region. It's cabernet sauvignon, merlot and malbec - three traditional Bordeaux varieties - with a bit of tannat blended in, a mix not uncommon in Virginia, actually. The brand's tagline is "Because you shouldn't need a PhD to drink wine," and the back labels use infographics to tell us the basics, including the wine's green credentials (sustainably farmed, solar-powered winery, zero carbon footprint cork). It's also vegan. Alcohol by volume: 13.9%. BW: 470 grams (Light).
- - -
Obvious Wines No. 2 Bright & Crisp Sauvignon Blanc 2020
2 stars
Loire Valley, France, $15
Not just "bright and crisp," but also "light body, vegan, dry," according to the front label. Friendly with avocado, pasta and sushi, says the back. This wine is a fine representation of Loire Valley sauvignon blanc for everyday sipping and a suitable launch point to explore the region and its wines. ABV: 12.5%. BW: 410 grams (Light).
- - -
GREAT VALUE
Cosentino Winery The Zin Zinfandel 2019
2 1/2 stars (Excellent/Extraordinary)
Lodi, Calif., $16
Zinfandel is increasingly becoming a niche wine, which is code for expensive. This affordable bottling from Cosentino conjures memories of the heady days when zin fiends would happily debate the merits of Ridge, Ravenswood and Rosenblum. (Yes, you could probably carbon-date me based on that sentence.) Look for flavors of boysenberry, cranberry and cherry, with baking spices and a rich, jammy mouthfeel. The alcohol is high - not uncommon with zin - but the fruit carries it well. But beware - this is not a subtle wine. Pair with burgers, pizza, grilled chicken or hearty pastas. ABV: 15.4%. BW: 600 grams (Average).
- - -
GREAT VALUE
Mary Taylor Wine Anjou Blanc 2020 Pascal Biotteau
3 stars
Loire Valley, France, $16
Mary Taylor is a broker representing small, family-owned wineries in Europe, emphasizing environmentally friendly farming and minimal-intervention winemaking. Her labels are uniformly simplified to eliminate any confusing flimflammery: Just her name, the producer's name, the appellation and the vintage. The goal, as she explains on her website, is to find "honest, authentic" wines that reflect their terroir. This Anjou Blanc from Pascal Biotteau is made from chenin blanc. Refreshing acidity carries it through aromas and flavors of acacia, peach and nectarine. Give it time in your glass to let these flavors play, and please don't drink it straight from the fridge. ABV: 14%. BW: 400 grams (Light).
- - -
GREAT VALUE
Mary Taylor Wine Valençay 2019 Sophie Siadou
3 stars (Extraordinary)
Loire Valley, France, $19
This delightful red is a blend of almost equal parts gamay, côt (a Loire name for malbec) and pinot noir, a blend we're not likely to find anywhere else. Vigneronne Sophie Siadou calls the cuvée "Les Griottes" because of the bright cherry flavor of the wine. You may also detect blackberries and wild herbs. ABV: 13.5%. BW: 560 grams (Average).
- - -
Prices are approximate. Check wine-searcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.