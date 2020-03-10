1. What woman was the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature?
2. Who founded Bethune-Cookman College and served as an adviser on minority affairs to President Franklin D. Roosevelt?
3. Who was the first woman Poet Laureate of the United States?
4. Who was the first “First Lady” to have developed her own political and media identity?
5. Who was the first African-American woman elected to Congress beginning in 1968 and in 1972 ran for president and won 151 delegates at the Democratic National Convention?
6. Who was the first Chinese-American woman ever elected to hold a statewide office in the United States?
7. What journalist traveled around the world in 72 days in 1890?
8. What woman served as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad, freeing hundreds of Southern slaves and leading them to safety in the North? A $40,000 reward was offered for her capture.
9. When did officials of Little League Baseball announce that they would “defer to the changing social climate” and let girls play on their teams?
10. Who is the dancer, singer, actress, author and poet who read a specially-composed poem at President Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1993?
11. Who was the first female bank president in the United States?
12. Who became a self-made millionaire philanthropist after creating a hair product sold house-to-house, and later held what may be the first national meeting of businesswomen in the U.S. in 1917?
13. Who opened up social work as a profession for women and also won the 1931 Nobel Peace Prize for her anti-war organizing work?
14. Who is activist for female education is the youngest Nobel Prize laureate?
15. Who is the first female hip-hop recording artist to get nominated for an Oscar?
16. Who is the first African-American woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Director, and also the first African-American female director to have her film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture?
17. Who was the first woman of color to go into space on the shuttle Endeavor in 1992?
18. What woman was turned down by 29 medical schools before being accepted as a student, graduated at the head of her class, and became the first licensed female doctor in the U.S.?
Answers:
1. Toni Morrison
2. Mary McLeod Bethune
3. Rita Dove
4. Eleanor Roosevelt
5. Shirley Chisholm
6. March Fong Eu
7. Nellie Bly (pen name), real name is Elizabeth Cochrane Seaman
8. Harriet Tubman
9. 1974
10. Maya Angelou
11. Maggie Lena Walker
12. Madame C.J. Walker
13. Jane Addams
14. Malala Yousafzai
15. Queen Latifah
16. Ava DuVernay
17. Dr. Mae Jemison
18. Elizabeth Blackwell
