March Is Women’s History Month, Which Means It’s Time To Reflect On The Women Past And Present Who Have Helped Shape Our World.
See How Many Female Firsts You Know—And Learn More About Important (But Little-Known) Women Throughout History.
1. Who Was The First American Woman To Win Three Gold Medals In Track And Field — In The 1960 Olympics For The 100 Meters, 200 Meters And The 400-Meter Relay?
2. Who Was Denied Permission To Sing In The Daughters Of The American Revolution (Dar) Auditorium Because Of Her Race In 1939, But Later Became The First Black Person To Perform At The Metropolitan Opera In 1955?
3. Who Is The Dancer, Singer, Actor, Fund Raiser, Author And Poet Who Read A Specially-Composed Poem At President Bill Clinton’s Inauguration In 1993?
4.Who Was A Civil Rights Activist And President Of The Arkansas Naacp Who Advised The Nine High School Students Who Integrated The Little Rock Public Schools In 1957?
5. Who Was The First Black Female Newspaper Publisher And Editor In North America (In Ontario, Canada), And The First Black Woman To Enroll In Law School (Howard University)?
6. Who Was The First Black Woman In The World To Earn A Pilot’s License, And Also A Barnstorming Aviator Who Performed Daredevil Tricks?
7. Who Was First Black Woman To Win A Tennis Championship At Wimbledon And At The U.s. Open?
8. Who Was The First Black Woman To Write A Broadway Play (1959) Which Was Made Into A Movie (1961), “A Raisin In The Sun”?
9. Who Was First Woman Of Color To Go Into Space On The Shuttle Endeavor In 1992?
10. Who Was The First Female Bank President In The U.s.?
11. Who Became A Self-Made Millionaire Philanthropist After Creating A Hair Product Sold House-To-House, And Later Held What May Be The First National Meeting Of Businesswomen In The U.s. In 1917?
12. What Journalist Traveled Around The World In 72 Days In 1890?
13. Who Was One Of Two Girls Who Played In The 2014 Little League World Series And Was The First Girl To Earn A Win And To Pitch A Shutout In Little League World Series History?
14. Who Is An Activist For Female Education And The Youngest Nobel Prize Laureate?
15. Who Is The First Female Hip-Hop Recording Artist To Get Nominated For An Oscar?
16. Who Is The First African-American Woman To Be Nominated For A Golden Globe Award For Best Director, And Also The First African-American Female Director To Have Her Film Nominated For The Academy Award For Best Picture?
