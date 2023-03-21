March is Women’s History Month, which means it’s time to reflect on the women past and present who have helped shape our world. See how many female firsts you know — and learn more about important women throughout history.
1. Who was the first African American women to win three gold medals in track and field in the 1960 Olympics for the 100 meters, 200 meters and the 400-meter relay?
2. Who was denied permission to sing in The Daughters of the American Revolution auditorium because of her race in 1929, but later became the first African American to perform at the Metropolitan Opera in 1955?
3. Who was the dancer, singer, actor, author and poet who read a specifically composed poem at president Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1993?
4. Who was the civil rights activist and president of the Arkansas NAACP who advised the nine high school students who integrated The Little Rock Public Schools in 1957?
5. Who was the first African American woman lawyer in the United States and graduated from Howard University School of Law in 1872?
6. Who was the first African American woman in the world to earn a pilot’s license?
7. Who was the first African American woman to win a tennis championship at Wimbledon and at the U.S. Open?
8. Who was the first African American woman to write a Broadway play (1959) which was made into the movie “A Raisin in the Sun” in 1961?
9. Who is the first women of color to go into space on the Shuttle Endeavor in 1992?
10. Who was the first African American bank woman president in the U.S.?
11. Who became a self-made millionaire after creating a hair product sold house-to-house and later held what may be the first national meeting of businesswomen in the U.S. in 1917?
12. What journalist traveled around the world in 72 days in 1890?
13. Who is one of the two girls who played in the 2014 Little League World Series and is the first girl to earn a win and to pitch a shutout in Little League World Series history?
14. Who is an activist for women education and was the youngest Nobel Prize Laureate?
15. Who is the first female hip hop recording artists to get nominated for an Oscar?
16. Who is the first African American woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Director, and also the first African American female director to have her film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture?
