Award-winning actor, rapper and author Will Smith recently returned to his alma mater to surprise students. The Philadelphia native and alumni of Overbrook Class of 1986 visited students in a digital media class and took questions directly from them on a range of topics of their choice.
Each student in school’s Digital Media class received a copy of Smith’s memoir, “Will.” The books were provided by the Office of The Arts and Creative Learning.
Overbrook’s Digital Media class is a Career and Technical Education program that introduces the art of multimedia design of video and audio/visual merged with creative elements of print design and exposes students to the industry through hands-on learning in digital content.
During the visit, Smith also pledged to support the redesign of the fifth floor at Overbrook for students in the pathways of arts and entertainment industries. Students over the age of 17 will also have the opportunity to receive tickets to his upcoming movie, Emancipation.
“The visit from Will was truly special and memorable for our students here at Overbrook High School,” said Kahlila Johnson, principal of Overbrook High School. “His celebrity status did not prevent him from being very genuine and authentic as he engaged in conversation with students.
“He shared with them the importance of learning and protecting your dreams. Students will forever remember the experience of sharing this space with Mr. Smith. We, the Overbrook High School community, are grateful to Will for his generosity and for sharing his expertise with our students,” she added.
— School District of Philadelphia
