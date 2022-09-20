When students returned to school from their summer break, two School District of Philadelphia schools had new playgrounds.
After years of planning, elementary and middle school students at the Add B. Anderson Elementary School in Cobbs Creek can finally enjoy their new school yard.
The transformation of the 2-acre asphalt schoolyard outside Add B. Anderson Elementary School has been four years in the making. Third-graders at Anderson helped to design a turf field, running track and basketball court for their dream schoolyard.
The $700,000 project was made possible through a partnership between the School District of Philadelphia, Trust for Public Land, the Philadelphia Water Department, L.L. Bean, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Another school that has a new playground is the Morton McMichael School.
Thanks to a collaboration between the school, Mantua Civic Association and Drexel University. The school officially opened its new 12,000-square foot recreation space, the culmination of more than a decade of planning, fundraising and execution in a ceremony last month.
Led by Debra Ruben a design professor in Drexel’s Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts & Design, in collaboration with students, teachers and administrators from the school, and leaders from the Mantua Civic Association, the project is focused on creating opportunity for play and for social and physical activity.
The group raised more than $365,000 for the project, including grants, gifts from private donors and support from the Philadelphia School District.
In addition to new kid-powered play equipment, a basketball hoop, painted game courts and a STEM-themed mural created by Mural Arts, the redesign included environmental features, such as gardens to manage runoff from the parking lot and additional trees and landscaping to provide shade and counteract the pavement’s contribution to urban heat island effect.
Representatives from the partner organizations, the City of Philadelphia and the School District of Philadelphia joined community members to cut the ribbon on the playground. Final planting and landscaping will be completed this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.